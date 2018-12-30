BJD comes out with flying colours, BJP fails, Cong loses ground

By Birupakshya Tripathy

Bhubaneswar: The year 2018 has come to an end. So is the case with all the permutations and combinations.

It is worth pondering how it all began and came to an end. The discussion veers round all the development pertaining to the political scenario of the state.

During the period, Odisha had witnessed umpteen changes and upheavals in the political scenario. Political parties of the state are bracing themselves for the upcoming election. So, it was an year of rehearsals for the political parties of the state.

While the BJD was preparing itself to be in the reckoning for the fifth consecutive term, the saffron party, BJP is trying to chalk out its strategy to convert its Mission 120 into a reality.

In case of Congress, the grand old party tried to dream for a comeback after being relegated to the backburner for one and half decade.

Political analysts say that the impact of 2017 goes on to influence the present political scenario. The BJP had made a dent in BJD by fairing well in the three-tier panchayati raj election held in 2017.

The Congress party was relegated to the poor third. However, the massive show of the saffron party in the rural belt had unnerved the BJD leadership of the state. The situation was challenging and it had sent shockwaves down the spine of BJD leadership.

The scenario in 2018 was completely changed. The BJD leadership again won the trust of the people of Odisha. It demonstrated that serving the people of Odisha is its motto and no party can deter it from the mission. But, the saffron party, BJP could not come out with flying colours.

Political pundits of the state observed that the resounding success of the BJP in the three-tier panchayati raj polls faded in 2018 as the BJD romped home victory in Bijepur to Bijatala.

The BJD Supremo again proved his mettle. The strategy initiated by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah was not effective. Although BJP had shown remarkable progress in the constituency during the panchayat polls, it could not cash in on the goodwill of the electorate in the bye election of Bijepur.

Observers said that the BJD leadership hit the jackpot in Bijepur by-poll by roping in the wife of late Congress legislator. But, BJP leadership failed in their attempt to win the confidence of the electorate. The failure of the saffron party at the outset of the year blurred its future, observers maintained.

The electoral fight at Bijatala in Mayurbhanj district was most prestigious for both BJD and BJP. But, unfortunately BJP could not retain that seat. Naveen’s BJD again romped home victory.

The year 2018 had given Congress the opportunity to prove its mettle in the political canvass of the state. But, it could not make it, thanks to its infightings. Fight over leadership, political wrangling and bickering again pushed the grand old party of Congress into backseat.

The Bijepur seat was regarded as a pocket borough of Congress party, but it could not win the confidence of the people.

The candidate lost its security deposit as he failed to get even two hundred votes.

Prasad did the exit and Niranjan donned the mantle as the state Congress president in an apparent bid to rejuvenate the party. But, that did not happen.

Other political parties could not show their political acumen in the year 2018. The left parties could not make their impact on the minds of the people of Odisha. They preferred to stay indoors, political observers said.

The new political party, Biju Samata Kranti, could not see the light of the day. Although Braja Tripathy and Dama Rout tried their best to float the party, they could not hit the jackpot despite their best endeavours.

The Ama Odisha party headed by Soumya Ranjan Patnaik was merged with BJD. The party was merged after Patnaik was nominated to Rajya Sabha.

The Samata Kranti party headed by George Tirkey was merged with Congress . The leader of Utkal Bharat, Kharabela Swain, tried his best to carry on a political campaign for a new political system in the state, but it was negated as he got thrashed in the process.

A senior minister in Naveen cabinet, Dr Damodar Rout was unceremoniously ousted from the party. Dillip Ray left BJP and resigned his post as legislator. Senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra followed suit and bade farewell to BJP. The ousted leader Baijayanta Panda formally tendered his resignation from Member of Parliament.

While former Congress Union minister Chandra Sekhar Sahu joined BJD, two former ministers of the party, Padma Lochan Panda and Jaya Narayan Mohanty joined BJP. Congress legislator Krushna Chandra Sagaria resigned from his post after expressing his displeasure over leadership.

End of Patnaik vs Patnaik, a fight of decade

The year 2018 brought in big changes in the political scenario of the state.

The political rivalry between the Patnaiks came to an end. Political observers maintained that the fight that started from Janaki Ballav Patnaik and the legend Biju Patnaik came to an end with Naveen Patnaik and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik.

The observers said the tussle between Janaki and Biju ended with the goodwill gestures shown by two present day Patnaiks, Naveen and Soumya. The son-in-law of Janaki preferred to come under the banner of Naveen Patnaik. The truce came after 38 years.