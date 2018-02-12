BJD claims news channel airing paid news for BJP candidate, moves CEO against it

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD today moved Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and complained against a regional private news channel alleging that the channel is airing paid news in favour of BJP and its candidates for Bijepur Assembly by-poll.

BJD leaders Pratap Deb and Surya Narayan Patro met the CEO Surendra Kumar and made complaint against OTV, a regional Odia news channel owned by family of Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, who was recently suspended from the BJD for his antiparty activities.

They alleged OTV is airing news favouring BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi to win the by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency scheduled on Feb 24.

The news channel is broadcasting the news items, breaking news, panel discussions, debates and special programmes relating to Bijepur by-poll promoting BJP and its candidate Ashok Panigrahi, they added.

The BJD demanded the CEO to intervene and take strict action against OTV to ensure a level of playing ground for all other candidates in the by-poll as the Election Commission of India has clearly set expenditure limits for every contesting candidate.

However, OTV has stated the allegations made by the BJD are false and baseless.

OTV has a repute of catering unbiased news and it has been catering news in Odisha in fair and unbiased way since last two decades it clarified adding OTV does not believe in the concept of paid news.