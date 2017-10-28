BJD Chhatrapur Councilor murder case: 2 prime accused arrested from Uttarakhand

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the Ganjam police today arrested two prime accused from Uttarakhand killing of Chhatrapur BJD Councillor Laxmidutta Pradhan in Ganjam district.

The accused have been identified as Krushnachandra Nayak & Duryodhana Reddy.

The number of arrests mounted to 17 in connection with the murder. Earlier, eight accused in this case has been arrested by the Berhampur police.

Notably, a group of men dragged Laxmidutta Pradhan (35), councillor of ward no. 6, out of his house in Chhatrapur and attacked him with sharp weapons. Pradhan was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on September 16.