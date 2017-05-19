Headlines

BJD to celebrate for completion of three years of rule in state

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BJD Govt in Odisha to celebrate completion of three years of its rule

Bhubaneswar: BJD Government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the state has planned to celebrate for completion of three years of its rule . He has planned to show off a ‘successful’ completion of equal number of years of its fourth term.
The party would hold a special meeting under chairmanship of Pattnaik at the Idcol Auditorium here on Friday on the eve of completion of the State Government’s third year on Saturday. All Ministers, MPs, MLAs, State functionaries, district chiefs and wing heads of the party have been asked to attend the meeting.

Comments

