BJD candidate Rita Sahu files nomination for Bijepur bypoll

Pragativadi News Service
Bijepur bypoll

Bhubaneswar: BJD kicked off a grand road show with its star campaigners on the streets of Bijepur as the party’s candidate Rita Sahu filed her nomination papers for the Bijepur bypoll scheduled to be held on February 24.

While BJD’s Rita Sahu filed her nomination today and BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi had filed his nomination on Friday, Congress contestant Pranay Sahu is set to file the papers tomorrow (Tuesday).

As per ECI’s notification, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on February 7 and candidates can withdraw their nominations by February 9.

The Bijepur by-poll will be held on February 24. The by-poll was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu on August 22, 2017.

