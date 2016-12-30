BJD-BJP lock horn over Model Code of Conduct issue

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday brought yet another allegation against BJP for violating model code of conduct.

In a press release the party said that BJP leader and MLA Rabi Naik was sitting with his supporters on dharna and demonstrating in front of Sub-Collector’s office Kuchinda which was a blatant violation of model code of conduct.

The party urged the State Election Commission to intervene into the incident and stop the dharna while initiate legal action against the violators. Earlier on Thursday the BJD had similarly submitted a memorandum alleging the Centre of violating code of conduct by showcasing advertisements like UJALA, Swachh Bharat.

Meanwhile, a high level State BJP delegation led by Party Vice President Sameer Mohanty met the Election Commission saying that CDPOs under the ICDS scheme of Women and Child Development department are organizing women workers meet for popularising the government and party sponsored schemes. This is a blatant violation of the model code of conduct, BJP said.

Besides, the ‘Aeenaa’ booklet which boasts of food security bill implemented by state government is being distributed at public retail distributor centres. The government is manipulating the people of the state by publishing fake information in the booklet but it might definitely influence people towards them especially when the panchayat elections are around the corner, the party said.

Likewise, in spite of implementation of code of conduct MP, MLAs of the ruling party are trying to execute different development projects like MGNREGA retrospectively which is also a violation of the rule, it added.

Notably, the State Election Commission has implemented Model Code of Conduct from December 27. The state will witness three tier elections to the posts of ward members, sarpanches, zilla parishad, panchayat sammitees. While the nomination will be opened from January 11 to 17, voting will be done on February 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2017.