BJD to begin Yuba-Chhatra Sampark Abhiyan from November 18

Bhubaneswar: The ruling-BJD is all set to begin a Yuba-Chhatra Sampark Abhiyan (Youth-student relationship campaign) across the state from November 18 to make student and youth mass aware of the various government schemes initiated for them by the Government of Odisha.

Biju Yuva Janata Dal chief Amaresh Patri and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal president Ranapratap Patra informed this at a Press conference here on Thursday.

They said the Abhiyan would begin in three districts, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Bargarh in the first phase.

Besides, youths and students would be apprised about the Union Government’s ‘anti-Odisha’ stands on Polavaram and Mahanadi issues, Central apathy towards conferring Special Category State status and increase in prices of petroleum products, they said.