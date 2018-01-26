BJD asks Baijayant to resign from Lok Sabha for cheating voters

Bhubaneswar: In a major Jolt to Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, who was suspended from primary membership of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday, the party today asked the leader to tender resignation as the Member of the Lok Sabha on moral grounds over submitting false affidavit before the Election Commission (EC).

In a press conference at party headquarters here, Bed Prakash Agrawal, Vice-President, BJD, demanded the Kendrapara MP’s resignation from the party on moral grounds citing he has cheated people of Kendrapara Parliamentary Constituency by submitted false affidavit concealing about his employment with IMFA.

Baijayant Panda, Vice-Chairman IMFA, is an employee of IMFA and has been drawing salary as per provisions contained in Section 17 (1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and perquisites under Section 17 (2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, he said.

In the last few years, Panda has drawn annual salary and allowances amounting to Rs 2.79 crore, Rs 1.45 crore, Rs 1.61 crore and Rs 7. 66 crore as Vice-Chairman of IMFA, the BJD Vice-President added.

The fact that he is a paid employee and working as Vice-Chairman in IMFA has been concealed by Panda in the affidavit dated 21st March 2014 filed as part of his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Form 26, serial 9 provides for details of profession or occupation where this fact has been concealed by Panda. In the verification section of the affidavit Panda on oath has deposed that “nothing material has been concealed there from”, he stressed.

Honourable Supreme Court has held “that a voter has the elementary right to know full particulars of a candidate who is to represent him in parliament and such right is an integral part of Article 19 (1) A of the Constitution.”

Panda has concealed the fact that he is working as an employee of IMFA and drawing crores of rupees as salary. What made Panda conceal this fact, he questioned.

He has cheated and misled the party, party leadership and above all the people of Kendrapara Parliamentary Constituency about his employment with IMFA – a company involved in ferro alloys, mining and power, he claimed.

We, the peoples’ representatives and party cadres from Kendrapara who have worked day and night giving our sweat and tears for his election in 2014, now feel cheated by the unethical and immoral act of Panda, Agrawal said.

Panda has lost all his moral authority to continue as Member of Parliamnet from Kendrapara. Hence we demand that Panda, Vice-Chairman, IMFA, should immediately resign as Member of Parliament from Kendrapara on ethical and moral grounds, he demanded.

Every voter in Kendrapara, who had voted for you, feels seriously Jet down and cheated by the fact that you concealed a substantive truth from the electorate and submitted false affidavit, the BJD leader concluded.

On January 24, Panda was suspended from the primary membership of BJD for his alleged anti-party activities.

Panda was elected to Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014 from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, he was elected to Rajya Sabha twice from BJD in 2000 and 2006.