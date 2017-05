BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts

Bhubaneswar: With a view to expedite its pre-poll preparation and strengthening organisational base at the grassroots level, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appointed its senior party leaders as observers for 18 different districts.

While Health Minister Pratap Jena was assigned the responsibility of Angul, Ranendra Pratap Swain was appointed for Bhadrak district.

Similarly, Finance Minister Sashibhusan Behera was assigned the charge of Nayagarh, Urban Development and Industries Minister Niranjan Pujari for Kalahandi, Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout for Dhenkanal, Prafulla Mallick for Bargarh, Rabi Pani for Jharsuguda, Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda for Jajpur, Debashis Nayak for Khurda, Sanjeev Sahu for Deogarh, Pravat Biswal for Boudh, Bimbadhar kuanr for Keonjhar, Pramilla Mallick for Bargarh, Pushpendra Singhdeo for Nuapara, Prasanta Nanda for Sundergarh, Prasanna Acharya for Puri, Usha Devi for Cuttack and Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty was appointed for Ganjam district.