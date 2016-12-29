BJD alleges Centre of breaking code of conduct

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday brought severe allegations against the Centre alleging it for violating model code of conduct just before the state panchayat elections are about to ensue.

In a memorandum submitted to State Election Commission, a delegation of BJD led by party vice president Suryanarayan Patra the BJD claimed that Centre is breaking the model code of conduct issued vide notification number (G.P)01/16/5178/SEC, dt 27.12.2016. by showing advertisements of Union Government sponsored schemes like UJALA, Swachh Bharat in Odia television channels.

The party said such advertisements of Centre and its sponsored schemes will benefit certain parties more so election commission should stop that and ensure that the ones who are involved in orchestrating should be punished as per law.

Notably the SEC implemented the model code of conduct from December 27 as the three tier election of ward members, sarpanches, panchayat samitee and zilla parishad members kicks off from February 13. It will be held in five phases February 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2017. Nomination forms will be filed within January 11 to 17.

As per election rules no such advertisements of any kind which has the influence of attracting the voters in favour of party in power will be live telecasted or campaigned from the day of issuance of model code of conduct.