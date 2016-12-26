BJB College sine die after group clash

Bhubaneswar: City based BJB College has been declared sine die after clash between students and non students. The unrest in the campus rekindled since Sunday evening.

Four non students entered the campus and attacked students of the Ambedkar Hostel of the college on Sunday following which three students were severely injured. Police has detained one non student in the matter. The injured students are Bhilat Mallik, Kanhu and Avon who were admitted to Capital Hospital.

Students have staged dharna on the Cuttack-Puri road protesting inaction of police on non students entering the campus and attacking hostel residents. The protests continued on Monday when many students appearing for their exams had to return with no classes or exams conducted owing to protests.

College Principal Mohammed Nawaz Hasan declared the college sine die for indefinite period.