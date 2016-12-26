Headlines

BJB College sine die after group clash

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bjb college

Bhubaneswar: City based BJB College has been declared sine die after clash between students and non students. The unrest in the campus rekindled since Sunday evening.

Four non students entered the campus and attacked students of the Ambedkar Hostel of the college on Sunday following which three students were severely injured. Police has detained one non student in the matter. The injured students are Bhilat Mallik, Kanhu and Avon who were admitted to Capital Hospital.

Students have staged dharna on the Cuttack-Puri road protesting inaction of police on non students entering the campus and attacking hostel residents. The protests continued on Monday when many students appearing for their exams had to return with no classes or exams conducted owing to protests.

College Principal Mohammed Nawaz Hasan declared the college sine die for indefinite period.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

air show air show
7.9K
Headlines

Air Show in Cuttack: A dreamy view
smartphones smartphones
7.9K
Business

JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones
mahima mishra mahima mishra
4.4K
Headlines

Mahima Mishra arrested from Thailand
indian idol indian idol
2.5K
Bollywood

Odia boy revives ‘Puchhuki Gali’ on Indian Idol
14 km flyover 14 km flyover
2.4K
Twin City

14km flyover to come up from Raj Bhavan to Nandankanan
To Top