BJB Autonomous college +3 results declared

Bhubaneswar: Results of +3 Final Examination of Arts, Commerce and Science streams of the BJB Autonomous College were published on Friday.

As per sources, while 84.52% students have passed in the Arts stream, 91.4% have cleared the examinations in the Science stream. Similarly, 94.6% students have passed in the Commerce stream.

The overall pass percentage was recorded as 88.76% this year.

Swagatika Subhalaxmi Priyadarshini  who has topped in Science stream has been declared as the ‘Best Graduate’ of this year.

On the other hand, Ankita Ray was declared as the topper of Arts stream, while Sarthak Mohanty was declared as topper of Commerce stream.

