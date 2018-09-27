Bitumen scam: Ex-Bihar minister, two others get four years RI

New Delhi: A special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday sentenced former Bihar minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Iliyas Hussain to four years rigorous imprisonment in 26-year-old bitumen scam involving defalcation of Rs 1.8 million.

Hussain, then Minister, Road Construction Department, Government of Bihar and his private secretary Mohd Sahabuddin Beig have been sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 4 lakh each.

JP Agarwal, proprietor of M/s Janardan Prasad Agarwal, Main Road, Kuju, Hazaribagh (Bitumen Transporter) has also been sentenced to undergo four years Rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 6 lakh.

Hussain, a prominent leader from the RJD represents Dehri seat in the Bihar assembly. He has been one of the prominent minority faces of the party after Mohammad Taslimuddin who died last year.

The scam had surfaced in 1992 after which the CBI registered a case against Hussain who was then the road construction minister in the Lalu Prasad government. The scam in the supply of 375 metric tons of bitumen had caused a loss of Rs1.8 million to the state exchequer, reports said.

Last year, a designated CBI court in Patna, however, had acquitted Hussain in another such case for lack of evidence. The court though sentenced a Kolkata-based transporter to four years of rigorous imprisonment in the scam involving swindling of bitumen money to the tune of Rs3.9 million (about Dh205,263).