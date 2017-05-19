Headlines

Bitti Mohanty to walk free from Jail on July 6

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bitti Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief to former Odisha DGP Bidya Bhusan Mohanty, his son Bittihotra alias Bitti Mohanty, a rape convict, will be released from jail on July 6.

Bitti will walk free from jail as the Rajasthan High Court has rejected the parole violation case against him, informed his lawyer Sarthak Nayak on Thursday.

Bitti is currently lodged in the Jaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan even after the Supreme Court had granted him a conditional bail on March 31 this year in the German woman rape case. He had to stay in jail for another three months as the jail authorities refused to release him on bail.

According to reports, he was granted bail from the apex court in the rape case and not in the parole jump case.

Bitti had moved the Rajasthan High Court challenging the jail authorities’ decision.

