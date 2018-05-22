Headlines

Biswaranjan Mohanty appointed as AICC Secretary for Gujarat

Biswaranjan Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Biswaranjan Mohanty as All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary for Gujarat.

“The Hon’ble Congress President Rahul Gandhi has appointed Shri Jitendra Baghel and Shri Biswaranjan Mohanty as AICC Secretaries for Gujarat with immediate effect,” read a press release issued by AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot.

Notably, Biswaranjan was the former national general secretary of Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

