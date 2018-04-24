Birthday wishes pour in for ‘master blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: Warm birthday wishes poured in for legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar from every corner of the world as the ‘God of Cricket’ turned 45 today.

From former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif to star boxer Vijender Singh all took to their official Twitter handles to wish the master blaster on his special day.

Posting a picture of him with the former opener, Kaif recalled 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan in Centurion, where Tendulkar displayed ‘focus and intensity’.

“Centurion 2003 was one of the best days in my life.Not just because we beat Pakistan in a WC match but because I got to witness from a distance of just 22 yards,a display of focus,intensity & genius. What a man, your glory will be unsurpassed @sachin_rt paaji #HappyBirthdaySachin,” he wrote.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also wished Tendulkar on his birthday, while adding that he would always remain an inspiration for many for his brilliant contribution to the game.

Laxman wrote, “Happy Birthday dear @sachin_rt . You are and will always remain an inspiration. It’s wonderful to see you contribute towards society with some really good initiatives even after your retirement. Wish you success always. #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

Wishing Tendulkar a ‘very Happy Birthday’, Indian boxing sensation Vijender Singh tweeted,” Still The Chants SACHIN SACHIN Gives Goosebumps To Us.#HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt The Man Who Carried Emotions Of The People Of A Nation For 24 Years. More Power To You.”

Considered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Tendulkar is the highest run scorer of all time in international cricket–having notched up 18,426 ODI runs and 15,921 Test cricket runs.

He is the only cricketer to have hit 100 international centuries, and the first to score a double century in ODIs.

The Mumbaikar received India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2014. He is the youngest recipient to date and the first ever sportsperson to receive the award.