Bird flu scare in Rourkela, Keonjhar

Rourkela : Bird flu scare has hit the steel city Rourkela and mining belt Keonjhar hard with administration issuing red alert to tackle the possible outbreak on a war footing.

As per sources, dead crows have been spotted at two places of Keonjhar while Saturday witnessed dead bats lying on Rourkela’s Indira Gandhi Park leading the administration to look into the issue with utter seriousness.

The development came after the death of a inside the zoo on Thursday followed by death of some bats inside zoo premises and crows on the CISF barracks.

Meanwhile, as part of precautionary measures the park authorities have closed the zoo for an indefinite period of time and would start vaccination programme from Monday. Veterinary doctors and animal experts have started collecting samples on a war footing.

Four rapid response teams are poised to reach the city by today so that vaccination programmes can be started from Monday, Panposh Sub Collector said during a high level meeting on the issue.

Notably, the flu scare was first spotted from Bhubaneswar outskirts at Keranga where birds were spotted lying dead triggering the administration to begin mass culling of birds which has been so far not initiated in full fledged due to local protests.