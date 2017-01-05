Headlines

Bird flu scare: Rapid response team in Salia Sahi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bird flu in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Spotting the sudden death of crows in the capital city, bird flu scare has now gripped residents. The deaths of crows was first spotted in Unit 3 area and later at Salia Sahi only after which Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) swung into action by forming a rapid response team for bird flu.

The team visited various areas of the city and collected 17 blood samples of birds. The BMC team as well as officials of public health department reviewed the sanitation situation in the Salia Sahi area and also collected samples from poultry in the area including ward number 20, 21 and 26. BMC sanitary inspector and officials of Swachh Bhubaneswar cell took up awareness measures.

The teams also reviewed IRC Village, Sikharchandi slum and Ekamra Vihar wherein 13 dead birds were found of which 11 were cranes.

City health officer Chandrika Prasad Das informed that various poultry farms in the city are being inspected and public health, Animal resources, Swachh Bhubaneswar cell officials have been requested to take adequate steps for safety of residents. Anganwadi and asha workers have also been roped in to conduct awareness programmes along with setting up health camps, said BMC officials.

Comments

