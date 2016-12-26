Bird flu scare in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bird flu virus has been confirmed in the Keranga village of Khurda after which the health department has taken up steps to control the spread of the virus any further.

A survey of villages within 10 kms of the village has been ordered and any case of fever, cold and cough is being watched carefully. Health department officials said there are separate beds arranged for treatment of flu patients in SCB Medical, Capital Hospital and the Khurda district hospital.

“Adequate steps are being taken to ensure the virus doesn’t spread to humans. The Centre has also been requested to provide more supply of medicines,” said an official.

Animal resources department has also been provided with medicines for poultry birds. Culling orders have also been given for the poultry in the affected village. Teams have already visited the site for survey and public health joint director Bikash Patnaik had also reviewed the situation. All districts have also been alerted for precautions.