Avian flu scare in Kendrapara, 100 pigeons dead

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
avian flu

Kendrapara : About a hundred pigeons have succumbed to an unknown disease triggering avian flu scare in a far off village in Mahakalapada tehsil of Kendrapara district, sources said.

Some death incidents of fowls were also reported from nearby localities last week. The avian beauties are dying almost on a daily basis, a veterinary official said.

With scares of bird flu gripping the state after such incidents of crow deaths and culling of poultry at Khurda, Keonjhar, Rourkela the deaths of pigeons in Mahakalpada has triggered panic situation of bird flu.

Meanwhile, veterinary experts have visited the area to take stock of the situation and have collected blood samples of the winged species for laboratory examination.

Although the exact reason for the death of the birds is yet to be confirmed experts said there was no reason for panic since the deaths could also be due to ‘Ranikhet’, a virus borne disease or could be due to Vitamin C deficiency or even due to food poisoning, a senior veterinary official said.

