Biramitrapur MLA George Tirkey meets Shibu Soren, to join JMM soon

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
George Tirkey

Bhubaneswar: Turning media speculations true, independent MLA and tribal leader from Sundargarh George Tirkey is going to join the Jharkhanda Mukti Morcha (JMM) very soon.

Tirkey has made his mind to join the party after his meeting with JMM supremo Shibu Soren at Ranchi today.

The legislator announced to join JMM after meeting with the party supremo and termed his return to the JMM fold as ghar wapsi.

Tirkey had earlier written to the JMM leadership expressing his desire to return to the party with which he had begun his political career.

Notably, he had got elected twice on JMM ticket before. Though he set up the Samata Kranti Dal’s Odisha unit, he managed to win the seat from Biramitrapur on his own strength in 2014 as an Independent candidate.

