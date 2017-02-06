Biplab, Dhiraj chosen for East Zone T20

Bhubaneswar: Odisha T20 captain Biplab Samantray and spinner Dhiraj Singh have been named to represent East Zone in the Syed Mustaq Ali Inter-zonal T20 tournament to be played from February 13 to 18 in Mumbai.
The 16-member team consists up 5 players from interstate zonal league topper from East zone, Bengal and equal number of players from Jharkhand that couldn’t win a match. Besides there are 3 players from Assam and one from Tripura. India discard Manoj Tiwari has been appointed as the skipper of the team while Saurabh Tiwari of Jharkhand will be his deputy.
Odia pacer Suryakant Pradhan and India spinner Pragayn Ojha have been kept on standby for the tournament.
Meanwhile, Odisha went down to Assam in its final match in the inter-state T20 zonal league match and was placed at third place after two wins and two losses in the five teams East Zone. Driven by a half century from Captain Biplab Samantray and some useful contributions from Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Suryakant pradhan and Arabind Singh, Odisha could make 143 for 7 in the stipulated 20 overs. Assam chased down the score in 18.3 overs with a well made fifty from opener Pallav Kumar Das and good contributions from Amit Verma, skipper KB Arun Kartick and Pritam Debnath. Basant Mohanty took 2 wickets while Suryakant and Dhiraaj scalped one each.