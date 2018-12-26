Biopic on Gunjan Saxena: Janhvi Kapoor’s first look unveiled

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut alongside Ishaan Khatter with Dhadak, has started shooting for an upcoming biopic on Gunjan Saxena.

Janhvi will be seen playing the role of India’s first ever female combat aviator on celluloid.

The biopic is based on the story of Gunjan Saxena, who was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war. During the war, Gunjan flying through Kashmir evacuated the injured soldiers from the world war.

Janhvi wearing a pilot uniform posted her picture on the social media.

Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming period drama Takht, wherein she is starring alongside stalwarts like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Alia Bhatt.