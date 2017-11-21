Billed 16 lakhs by Gurugram’s Fortis hospital for 15-day treatment, 7-year-old dengue patient dies

New Delhi: Gurugram’s Fortis Memorial Research Institute charged the family of a seven-year-old dengue patient almost Rs 16 lakh for 15 days and also allegedly included the cost of 2,700 gloves in the ICU, who later died while being shifted to a different hospital, according to sources.

Adya Singh, daughter of Dwarka-based IT professional Jayant Singh, was admitted to Fortis on August 31 with ‘severe dengue’, which later progressed to ‘dengue shock syndrome’. Witnessing a progressive fall in her platelet count, the hospital put her on ventilation.

The family spent 15-days at the hospital, with 10-days on life support.

However, Fortis hospital has denied all allegations against it, stating genuine protocols were followed and family was informed about progress in treatment. The father, however, claimed no day-to-day break-up of charges was given.

“Please provide me details…We will take all the necessary action,” Union Health Minister JP Nadda tweeted on Monday.