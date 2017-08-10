PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Bill for India’s first sports university tabled in LS

New Delhi: A bill to set up India’s first full fledged sports university of international standards was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The National Sports University Bill, 2017 will help set up the university in Manipur.

As of now, there are some institutes which offer various courses for athletes and coaches.

“A void exists in the sports environment of the country in various areas such as sports science, sports technology, high performance training,” the bill states.

The proposed university is expected to bridge this gap.

The bill was introduced by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs S S Ahluwalia as Sports Minister Vijay Goel is indisposed.

