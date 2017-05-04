Bilkis gangrape case: HC upholds life imprisonment for 11 convicts

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court today upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 11 people in the 2002 gangrape case of a pregnant woman named Bilkis Bano while setting aside the acquittal of seven persons including policemen and doctors.

The court also dismissed an appeal filed by CBI seeking death penalty for three of the convicts.

“The appeal against conviction filed by the 11 convicts (one convict is dead) is dismissed. The conviction and sentence is upheld,” a division bench of Justices V K Tahilramani and Mridula Bhatkar said.

The bench said the seven persons, which includes five policemen and two doctors, are convicted under sections 218 (not performing their duties) and section 201 (tampering of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“I am grateful that this verdict delivered by the Honorable Judges, has, yet again, vindicated my truth, and upheld my faith in the judiciary,” Bilkis Yakub Rasool said in a press statement after Thursday’s verdict.