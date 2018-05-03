Bikini-clad Parineeti Chopra flaunts her fab figure for leading swimwear brand

Mumbai: The fit and fabulous actress Parineeti Chopra has now become brand ambassador for a leading swim wear brand. Her fitness journey has been impressive. The actress who was once fat shamed has not just won awards for her stunning transformation but has also become the face of world’s leading swimwear brand.

Looking hot in a cool bikini bottom along with a cool crop full-sleeve swim top, Parineeti looks stunning as she is ready for a workout in and out of the pool.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, “And here it is !! It is my honour to announce that I am the official brand ambassador for the world’s leading swimwear brand, SPEEDO! A brand I have grown up with, and my favourite brand to wear in the water! Thankyou Speedo, for making me a part of your family. I have grown up wearing your amazing range, and I am excited to spread the word on your behalf! Now go India, go get SPEEDO FIT! Evolve your workouts with the Speedo H2O Active Range, meant for workouts both in water and on land!”

Go India – now go get Speedo Fit! Evolve your workouts in the water with Speedo’s H2O Active Range, meant for workouts both in water and on land!! @SpeedoIndia #SpeedoXParineeti #GetSpeedoFit pic.twitter.com/zk8OLsU7UF — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 3, 2018



