Bikes, cycles now on rent in city

Bhubaneswar: Tourists and residents in the smart city will now have an option to rent a bicycle or even a motorcycle online to go any place in the city from February 1. The state owned ‘Moksha Tour Planners Pvt Ltd’ on the eve of Makar Sankranti launched an website, ‘www.moridez.com’ to provide Bike and Cycle Rental Services in the city.

Moridez is the first of its kind organization in the state, providing bikes and cycles on rent in the city. Founder Mahesh Barik has said that to promote healthy habit among people and popularizing cycling among the tourists, they have introduced the plan in the state with a very nominal fee.

Aiming to provide a viable option for the tourist to travel around the city, bicycles with and without gears will be available on rent for Rs 200 for 10 hours which includes the mountain bicycles also. Apart, the firm would initially provide four types of motorcycles and of 100 cc displacement with the rent being fixed at Rs 400 for 10 hours.

For availing the ride, the customers will have to submit a proof of identity in original at the firm’s outlet. The firm will open four outlets at KIIT Square, Saheed Nagar, Khandagiri and Old City. At the launch phase, each outlet will have 50 bicycles and five motorcycles and scooters.