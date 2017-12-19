Bike lifting racket busted in Kendrapara, 3 arrested

Kendrapara: Pattamundai police today busted an inter-state bike lifting racket and recovered six bikes with arrest of three persons in this connection in Kendrapara district.

According to sources, a seven-member team led by Pattamundai IIC, Promod Kumar Mallick conducted check operation at several check points. During the check four bikes were seized from Gandakia area and two from Malibasa area.

The three accused have been identified as Pratap Das of Gunupur village, Satyabrata Das of Gandakia village and Biranchi Ray of Aradapalli village, said Umasankhar Moharana, SDPO, Pattamundai.

All the accused have been forwarded to court, he added.