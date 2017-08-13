PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Crime

Bike lifting racket busted in Balasore, 60 two-wheelers seized

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
racket

Balasore: The Sahadevkhunta police on Saturday busted a bike lifting racket with seizure of 60 motorcycles and arrested seven persons for allegedly involved in the racket.

The accused were identified as Ashis Mohanty of Mayurbhanj, Mrutyunjay Nayak, Purna Ch Jena, Nasiruddin Saha, Manoranjan Dalei, Sushanta Das and Subala Charan Mahallik, all hailing from Balasore. They were later forwarded to court.

In a press meet, Baleswar SP Niti Shekhar said, “A special team was formed for busting the bike looter gang after several complaints of bike thefts were filed in the district”.

The bikes were seized after conducting raids in Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and West Bengal, Shekhar said. The looters used to steal bikes from busy places using master keys and sell the vehicles in rural areas at low prices, the SP added.

 

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.3K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.2K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
trains trains
992
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
984
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
gas leak tragedy gas leak tragedy
937
Headlines

Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies
To Top