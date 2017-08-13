Bike lifting racket busted in Balasore, 60 two-wheelers seized

Balasore: The Sahadevkhunta police on Saturday busted a bike lifting racket with seizure of 60 motorcycles and arrested seven persons for allegedly involved in the racket.

The accused were identified as Ashis Mohanty of Mayurbhanj, Mrutyunjay Nayak, Purna Ch Jena, Nasiruddin Saha, Manoranjan Dalei, Sushanta Das and Subala Charan Mahallik, all hailing from Balasore. They were later forwarded to court.

In a press meet, Baleswar SP Niti Shekhar said, “A special team was formed for busting the bike looter gang after several complaints of bike thefts were filed in the district”.

The bikes were seized after conducting raids in Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and West Bengal, Shekhar said. The looters used to steal bikes from busy places using master keys and sell the vehicles in rural areas at low prices, the SP added.