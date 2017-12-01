Bike lifting gang busted in Subarnapur, 10 motorcycles seized

Subarnapur: Subarnapur police today busted a bike lifting gang in Arjunpur area under Subarnapur police limits in the district today.

The police arrested one bike looter, identified as Dayasagar Chhatria, and seized at least 10 motorcycles from his possession.

According to reports, a team of Subarnapur police led by ASI Mohan Bariha intercepted Dayasagar along with his accomplice during a check on NH 57 following his suspicious movement. During the quizzing of the accused police found that the Honda Shine bike he was riding had been stolen from Belapada area in Balangir district. Later on, the accused divulged details on a bike looter gang he was involved with.

Based on Dayasagar’s information police raided an abandoned house located in Arjunpur forest and seized another 9 looted bikes parked there.

“The seized bikes had been stolen from Balangir, Boudh, Bargarh and Sonepur areas by the racketeers”, said Investigating Officer of Subarnapur Police Station Khirod Chandra Bagha.

Police have launched a search to nab the aide of Daya who managed to give police a slip during the check.