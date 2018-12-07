Bike-lifting gang busted in Paralakhemundi, 3 held

Gajapati: Paralakhemundi police arrested three persons for their involvement in motorcycle-lifting and seized seven two-wheelers and an engine from them.

The three accused are Prasant Patnaik (19) of Paralakhemundi, Gopinath Nayak (19) of Bhubaneswar and Balram Paika (26) of Bhandari Sahi. Two minor members of the gang are absconding.

According to police, the gang members were nabbed while investigating a case lodged by Mahendratanaya Brij on December 4 about the theft of his motorcycle.

During the investigation, the police intercepted the accused at Jangamsahi Chhak. When the accused failed to produce documents of the vehicle they were travelling, the police detained them on suspicion.

During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the bike-lifting.

A case has been registered against the three accused. They will be produced in a court. Notices have been sent to the guardians of the two minors to produce them in juvenile justice board, police said.