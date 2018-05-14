Bike lifting gang busted, 32 stolen bikes seized in Keonjhar

Cuttack: Jagatpur police busted a bike lifting gang and arrested two persons on Sunday with seizure of 32 stolen motorcycles from their possession. Police arrested the duo from Keonjhar.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the duo from Keonjhar late on Sunday.

According to police, during interrogation the accused admitted that they had been lifting bikes from different parts of Cuttack city, particularly shopping malls and other crowded places, by using duplicate keys.

The looters used to steal one bike each day and sell it in different parts of Keonjhar district luring customers with low prices, police added.

“The looters used to steal one bike each day and sell it in different parts of Keonjhar district luring customers with low prices. They used to sell Hero Honda motorcycles at a cost of Rs 5,000 and Pulsar or CBZ Extreme at Rs 10, 000”, a police official said.

Efforts are on to trace other persons or the middlemen associated with this bike-lifting gang, the official added.