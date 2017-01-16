Bike lifters gang arrested in the capital city

Bhubaneswar: The Nayapalli police Sunday has arrested six youths with the charges of lifting motorcycles in the capital city.

The miscreants were identified as Subrat Pradhan(22) of Mayurbhanj district residing in Salia Sahi here, Nilendri Nahak alias Banuna(20) of Aska, staying in Salia Sahi, Santosh Sethy(25) and Bana Nahak(20) of Aska, Shankar Das(24) of Ganjam district and Sanu Pradhan alias Upendra(26) of Salia Sahi.

On last January 13, a person named Nirbhikar Barik in his bike bearing number OR-14-N-9981 was travelling from Rasulgarh area of the city to is residence at Gothapatna during night time. Meanwhile, he was stopped by four miscreants near ISCKON temple in Nayapalli area who looted his bike at the point of showing sharp edged weapons. After which, a case was registered in the NAyapalli police station by Barik. Police while searching for the miscreants, nabbed one of them.

After further investigation with the arrested miscreants, the details of the other accused members were recovered. Now all of the bike lifters gang, including total of six accused are under the police custody.

The Police have recovered 11 motorcycles from the miscreants. All the recovered motorcycles had Bhubaneswar registration numbers. Nayapalli police station Inspector-in-Charge(IIC) Suryamani Pradhan has said that the bikes include three Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles, one Bajaj Discover, one Suzuki Fiero, two Hero Honda Splendor Plus, one Bajaj Boxer, one Honda Shine, a Yamaha YBR, and a Hero Honda Pleasure.

As per police sources, the bikes were disposed of at various places in Ganjam district including Digapahandi, Aska and Hinjilicut.

Later, all the six accused were produced in a court here on Sunday.