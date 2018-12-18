Bike falls into nullah in Dhenkanal; one killed, 1 critical

Dhenkanal: One person was killed while another sustained critical injury after the motorcycle they were riding fell into a nullah in Kankadahad police limits in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased was identified as Srikant Nayak (38) and the injured has been identified as Manas Nayak (35).

Sources said the incident took place when the duo was on their way home from Kankahad market last evening. They lost control over the motorcycle and fell into a roadside nullah.

Their family members also carried out a frantic search in the locality when the duo did not return home at night but in vain.

However, some locals spotted them lying in an unconscious state in the nullah and rescued them. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where Srikant was declared dead by the doctors. The health condition of Manas is also stated to be critical, sources said.