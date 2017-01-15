Bike borne constables collide with tree, die

Anandpur: In a horrific accident two police constables died at Anandpur here on Sunday after their bike collided with a tree, sources said.

The two were going on a bike on a certain work when their vehicle collided with a roadside tree at Pauchia chowk near Harichandanpur in Kendujhargarh district.

Police are yet to comment on their identities but sources learnt that were posted to Ghatgaon Police station.

Their bodied have been recovered and a case has been registered for the same. Investigation is going on to reveal the true cause of their accident.