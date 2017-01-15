State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bike

Anandpur: In a horrific accident two police constables died at Anandpur here on Sunday after their bike collided with a tree, sources said.

The two were going on a bike on a certain work when their vehicle collided with a roadside tree at Pauchia chowk near Harichandanpur in Kendujhargarh district.

Police are yet to comment on their identities but sources learnt that were posted to Ghatgaon Police station.

Their bodied have been recovered and a case has been registered for the same. Investigation is going on to reveal the true cause of their accident.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.4K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
5.9K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
RSP RSP
3.8K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
upcoming upcoming
3.4K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
Reliance Reliance
2.4K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
To Top