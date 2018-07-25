Biju Yuva Vahini volunteers carry out clean-up drive at Puri beach

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to create awareness and to preserve the beauty of one of the most popular beaches of Odisha, thousands of Biju Yuva Vahini volunteers along with senior state officials from the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha and Odisha Tourism organised a special clean-up initiative along a three-kilometer coastal area of the Puri beach and also cleared litter from the Grant Road.

The campaign was done with a view of spreading the message of cleanliness, ahead of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, which is set to take place at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from 28 November to 16 December. During that period, the state is expecting a major tourist footfall.

All the volunteers have been tirelessly assisting the tourists and police personnel at the Jagannath Rath Yatra since the Yatra began on 14 July and have been enthusiastically promoting the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.

Meanwhile, Odisha Tourism officials enlightened the local communities about the detrimental effects of plastic on the environment to further drive its focus on eco-tourism.

Vishal Dev, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department and Odisha Tourism, Government of Odisha said: “Odisha has some of the finest and cleanest beaches in the country and we owe a duty to our ocean to make it free of plastic. Its great to see how everyone from young volunteers to senior officials have come together for the beach clean-up drive. With Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 just a few months away, we would like to offer the best of the state to all the incoming teams and tourists from around the world.”

Arup Patnaik, Executive Chairperson, State Youth Welfare Board said: “It gives me immense pleasure to see the youth of the state working towards such a cause. Its important for today’s youth to realise the responsibility they have of keeping the environment clean.”

Chanchal Rana ,CEO, Biju Yuva Vahini said: “It is so heartening to see in a very short span, the ‘Biju Yuva Vahini’ from all over the State proving their grit and spirit for community and social service. They are truly a force to reckon with and we are all proud of them. Its an honour to work with these harbingers of change.”