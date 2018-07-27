Biju Yuva Vahini to plant 30 lakh saplings in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The State Youth Welfare Board today organised a plantation drive, involving Biju Yuva Vahini volunteers for a green and clean Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The CM plated the first sapling and sent out a symbolic message across the state, in support of the drive.

The plantation drive would further involve more than 2.5 Lakh Biju Yuva Vahini Volunteers across the 30 districts and the drive would continue throughout the ongoing monsoon season.

Under the Biju Yuva Vahini Plantation Drive, around 30 lakhs saplings would be planted with an objective to offset the carbon footprint are likely to be generated during the Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneswar.

The greening initiative, envisions to create “unity in biological diversity” and to project Odisha as a truly environmentally sensitive state, which is proactively carrying out sustainable development and bio-diversity enhancement.

This apart the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 is the central theme for the upcoming plantation drive. BYV volunteers have come forward along with the Department of Sports & Youth Services to celebrate Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 and promote the idea of creating a Green Hockey World Cup.

The plantation drive is a true example of how the state government has been able to channelize the energy of youth into social development initiatives and enabling them to come forward for the larger benefit of the society.

The campaign will also sensitise the general public to prevent the depletion of forests and to protect and expand the existing ones for future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Naveen Patnaik said, “I am very happy and satisfied with the way Biju Yuva Vahini volunteers have worked tirelessly at Jagannath Rath Yatra and helped clean the Puri beach. This plantation drives will make our state even greener. I request you all to create awareness regarding various campaigns of government pertaining to pollution and regarding non usage of plastic items. I repose my full faith and confidence it the Biju Yuva Vahini.”

Vishal Dev, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department and Odisha Tourism said: “It’s an absolute delight to see how everyone in the state has come together to promote more greenery and cleanliness. Odisha is one of the greenest state in the country but is also prone to natural disasters which is why we have to take care of our flora and fauna everyday and this kind of volunteers will further strengthen our efforts in that direction.

The teams and fans coming over from different parts of the world to be part of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 will surely be in awe of our city.”