‘Biju Shramik Samukhya’, BJD’s newly formed trade union wing

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar:  The Odisha ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today formed its trade union wing namely ‘Biju Shramik Samukhya’(BSS) after getting assent of  party president Naveen Patnaik.

Former legislator Rajendra Prasad Singh has been appointed as the president while Prafulla Samal was appointed as the working president. The party also appointed 10 vice presidents including BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, informed party’s vice president and spokesperson Surya Narayan Patro in a press conference.

The Biju Shramik Samukhya will work towards the welfare with 21 secretaries and 5 advisors including MLAs Debashish Samantray and Sarada Nayak. The party have also appointed a treasurer for its trade union wing.

