Biju Patnaik’s ‘Dakota’ aircraft to be displayed at Anand Bhawan in Cuttack

Cuttack: The iconic Dakota aircraft flown by Biju Patnaik will be parked at the ground in front of Anand Bhavan, the ancestral house of Biju Patnaik at Tulsipur here.

The historic aircraft was used by Biju Babu to rescue Indonesia’s former Vice President and Prime Minister in 1947.

The Odisha government has decided to bring the abandoned ‘Dakota’ aircraft that is gathering dust at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Informing about the development, Cuttack Collector Sushant Mohapatra informed that the aircraft will be dismantled and brought to Odisha in three separate pieces. After arrival in Odisha the aircraft will be remodeled and efforts will be taken to restore its antiquity while a special place has been identified for displaying it.

Visitors coming to Anand Bhawan can also enter the aircraft which will be restored with seats and other equipment.