Headlines

Biju Patnaik’s ‘Dakota’ aircraft to be displayed at Anand Bhawan in Cuttack

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dakota aircraft

Cuttack: The iconic Dakota aircraft flown by Biju Patnaik will be parked at the ground in front of Anand Bhavan, the ancestral house of Biju Patnaik at Tulsipur here.

The historic aircraft was used by Biju Babu to rescue Indonesia’s former Vice President and Prime Minister in 1947.

The Odisha government has decided to bring the abandoned ‘Dakota’ aircraft that is gathering dust at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Informing about the development, Cuttack Collector Sushant Mohapatra informed that the aircraft will be dismantled and brought to Odisha in three separate pieces. After arrival in Odisha the aircraft will be remodeled and efforts will be taken to restore its antiquity while a special place has been identified for displaying it.

Visitors coming to Anand Bhawan can also enter the aircraft which will be restored with seats and other equipment.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
4.0K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
855
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
Sambalpuri dress code Sambalpuri dress code
768
Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top