Biju Babu’s pictorial biography ‘The tall man Biju Patnaik’ unveiled

Bhubaneswar: The pictorial biography ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’ of legendary political leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik was unveiled by former President of India Pranab Mukherjee along with other senior leaders- former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and eminent Journalist Prabhu Chawla at a special function organized at Utkal Mandap here today.

The pictorial biography of the legendary statesman which was contributed by the Biju Patnaik Centenary Committee encapsulates rare photographs of Biju Babu’s life and is written by noted writer Sundar Ganesan.

Speaking on the occasion, Biju Babu’s son and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “In my view Biju Babu is an idea and continuity, an idea to realize human aspirations, an idea of Odisha’s self esteem, selfless service and empowerment. An idea that was much ahead of his time that will live forever and continue to inspire generations to come.”

“To capture the tall man in 186 pages is nearly impossible. Thank you Mr Sundar. You have done a great Job and thank you Future Books for making the taller man available across the globe through Amazon and Flipkart”, he said.

“The book is a commemoration and tribute to Biju Babu. I am sure the book have touched the tall man itself”, Naveen added.

The book unveiling ceremony was also attended by Narasingha Mishra, senior BJP leaders Bijoy Mohapatra, Biswabhusan Harichandan and former BJD vice president Prafulla Ghadei.