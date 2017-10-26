Bijepur poll a challenge to Congress: Prasad

Bhubaneswar: The Congress would take the upcoming Bijepur Assembly by-election as a challenge and win the seat overcoming money and muscle powers of the BJD and the BJP, said PCC president Prasad Harichandan on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister will move to Bijepur by flights and campaign for their respective parties. But Congress leaders will move on foot and win the seat,” said Harichandan.

Harichandan said this after chairing a senior leaders meeting on the upcoming by-election. He said Chief Minister is making various promises for Bijepur now as in view of the upcoming by-election. “Why the Naveen Patnaik Government didn’t do any developmental work and why it is now making announcements,” he wanted to know.

The leaders discussed in detail the report of Bijepur organisational situation submitted by a team led by Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das. The team visited Bijepur, Barpali and Gaisilat blocks and Barpali NAC area and prepared the report.

“All our workers are eagerly waiting for the by-election as Bijepur is a Congress bastion. They will all spend money from their pockets and make the Congress candidate win the seat,” said Harichandan.

Among others, Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Narasingha Mishra, former CM Hemananda Biswal, former PCC presidents Sarat Patnaik, Jayadev Jena and Niranjan Patnaik and former Union Ministers Kanhu Charan Lenka and Srikant Jena were present.