Bijepur gets NAC status, Sub-Registrar office as poll gift

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Bijepur by-election, the Government of Odisha today declared to grant NAC (Notified Area Council) status to Bijepur town in Bargarh district in the state.

In addition, a Sub-Registrar office will also be opened in Bijepur.

However, opposition parties have claimed that the ruling BJD is trying to allure voters of Bijepur assembly constituency to win the by-poll.

Notably, Bijepur Assembly seat had fallen vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Subal Sahu and a by-poll is expected very soon. However, the BJD and BJP are trying their best to win the home turf of the Congress.

The ruling party added late Subal Sahu’s widow and her family in its party fold and declared his wife Rita Sahu as the BJD candidate for the poll.

Last week, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the much awaited Bijepur lift canal system in Bargarh district to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1250 crore.