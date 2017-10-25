PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Bijepur gets NAC status, Sub-Registrar office as poll gift

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bijepur NAC

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Bijepur by-election, the Government of Odisha today declared to grant NAC (Notified Area Council) status to Bijepur town in Bargarh district in the state.

In addition, a Sub-Registrar office will also be opened in Bijepur.

However, opposition parties have claimed that the ruling BJD is trying to allure voters of Bijepur assembly constituency to win the by-poll.

Notably, Bijepur Assembly seat had fallen vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Subal Sahu and a by-poll is expected very soon. However, the BJD and BJP are trying their best to win the home turf of the Congress.

The ruling party added late Subal Sahu’s widow and her family in its party fold and declared his wife Rita Sahu as the BJD candidate for the poll.

Last week, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the much awaited Bijepur lift canal system in Bargarh district to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1250 crore.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.2K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.2K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top