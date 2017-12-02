Headlines

Bijepur by-election: BJD block President Radheshyam Mohapatra resigns

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Radheshyam Mohapatra

Bargarh: High voltage political drama was witnessed in Bargarh district as Biju Janata Dal (BJD)’s Bijepur block president Radheshyam Mohapatra today resigned from the post ahead of Bijepur Assembly Constituency by-election, alleging the party has shown negligence to its members and importance was given to Congress workers.

Earlier, BJP district president Naranyan Sahu had offered to resign from his soon after former Bijepur MLA and BJD leader Ashok Panigrahi joined BJP at a special function in Barapalli in the presence of two Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram on October 2.

Notably, Panigrahi had quit BJD after the ruling party announced Congress MLA Subal Sahu’s widow, Rita Sahu, as the candidate for upcoming Bijepur by-poll.

