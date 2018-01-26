Bijepur bypoll not to affect Matric examinations

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) DN Gupta on Thursday allayed the apprehensions that the Bijepur Assembly by-election would affect the HSC (Matric) Examinations and said there would not be any clash of dates for the two occasions.

Speaking at a Press conference here, Gupta said the by-poll would not affect the HSC Examinations even though 13 schools in the constituency would be used as booths.

“As there is no examination on February 24 and the officials of the commission will reach the booths at around 9 pm on February 23 and leave by 10 pm the next day, there will not be any problem,” said the CEO.

“Moreover, we have discussed the matter with the Bargarh district Collector and the Election Commission,” he said adding that a report has been sought in this regard from the Collector and the District Education Officer (DEO).

