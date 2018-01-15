Bijepur bypoll date to be announced after January 20

Bhubaneswar: The date for the by-election in Bijepur Assembly constituency will be announced after January 20, informed Odisha’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer Bhabani Prasad Ray on Monday.
Besides, the deadline for finalization of voter list for Bijepur constituency has been extended to January 20, he said adding that the list for rest 146 Assembly constituencies will be prepared by February.
Earlier, Bhagban Prakash, Advisor to Election Commission (EC) had said that the EC will announce dates for the bypoll within the stipulated time limit, as per the rules.
Notably, the Bijepur bypoll was necessitated after the death sitting Congress MLA Subal Sahu on August 22 last year.
As per the rule, the bypoll should be conducted within six months of the post lying vacant but in case of any pending petition challenging the election of a legislator, the six-month duration is considered from the date of the disposal of the case.
Earlier on October16, 2017, the Orissa High Court had concluded hearing on the petition filed by BJD leader Prasanna Acharya challenging the election of late Bijepur MLA Subal Sahu.