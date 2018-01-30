Bijepur bypoll: Ashok Panigrahi named BJP candidate

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Central election committee on Monday cleared the candidature of former MLA Ashok Panigrahi for Bijepur bypoll. This was announced by the party’s Central election committee secretary JP Nadda in New Delhi.

A meeting of the core committee of the State BJP chaired by the party’s Odisha president Basanta Panda on Sunday recommended three names including Panigrahi to the Central committee. The party is tight-lipped about the two other candidates recommended by the committee.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has appointed three senior leaders as in-charge of three blocks of the Bijepur Assembly Constituency. BJP legislature party leader KV Singhdeo will be in-charge of Gaisilat block while senior leader Jayanarayan Mishra has been given the responsibility of Bijepur block. The State party president will be in-charge of Barpali block, said Pradeep Purohit, MLA.

Besides, the BJP has urged Chief Electoral Officer DN Gupta for immediate transfer of Bargarh Collector, SP and IIC of three blocks under Bijepur Assembly segment for a free and fair election.