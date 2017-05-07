Bijay Nayak was dropped at last moment from Naveen’s new team

Bhubaneswar: The Mayurbhanj Karanjia MLA Bijay Nayak was selected among the new team of ministers picked by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. But on Saturday midnight he was dropped as fast as he was chosen owing to a controversy his name had surfaced in.

He had been called by the CM on Saturday evening to join as a Minister of State. But his name was dropped by midnight since his name had surfaced in a sting operation wherein he was allegedly charging money for industries.

While the initial list of names for oath taking at Raj Bhavan on Sunday included his name, it was removed from the final list that reached Raj Bhavan. In fact, initially, as in the case of all ministers to be inducted, a vehicle was sent to his house to bring him to the oath taking. But later it returned empty after instructions from the Parilamentary Affairs Department.

Now one seat in Naveen’s cabinet remains vacant.