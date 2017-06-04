Bijay Mohapatra speaking language of BJD: BJP

Bhubaneswar: Putting his stance against the allegations made by veteran leader Bijay Mohapatra, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the senior leader is speaking the language of BJD.

The BJP on Saturday responded to the allegation of Odisha youths being deprived of getting jobs in the IOCL’s Paradip Oil Refinery after the party’s senior leader Bijay Mohapatra expressed concern over the issue in a letter to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minster Dharmenda Pradhan in this regard on Friday.

“Bijay Mohapatra is known for his unusual questions. But this time it is unclear if he wants to safeguard the interests of the Odia youths or the BJD,” said BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

Claiming that Pradhan had taken the initiatives to change the norms for employment in the Indian Oil Corporation’s Paradip refinery for providing maximum employment to Odia youths, Golak Mohapatra said the job share of Odias in the IOCL project increased substantially.

He stated that out of total 529 executive posts, 90 posts are being held by Odia youths. To create employment opportunities in the IOCL, campus selection has been arranged in the NIT, Rourkela and IIT, Bhubaneswar.