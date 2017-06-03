Headlines

Bijay Mohapatra raises voice against IOCL recruitment

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Amid the preparatory gearing up of State BJP for celebrating three-year completion of Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre, infighting has sprouted up in the party with senior leader Bijay Mohapatra alleging that aspirations of unemployed youths of the state for getting recruited in Paradip oil refinery have been shattered.

Mohapatra wrote a letter to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday stating that the frustration and misery of unemployed youths of Odisha compelled me to write to the Minister.

Mohapatra alleged that direct employment to indirect ones like contract work, labor and freight are being awarded to agencies and persons outside Odisha, he said.

Sources said sidelining of Mohapatra in party organization has prompted the senior leader to write such a letter to Pradhan.

